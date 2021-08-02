How is it fatally flawed? Deudney and Ikenberry are glad you asked. Here’s their bill of indictment:
[The Quincy coalition] is profoundly deficient in its understanding of the wellsprings of American success in the twentieth century. It is largely blind to domestic and international realities, a blindness deeply rooted in the basic world views that animate it. It incorporates regressive tendencies, undermining important American accomplishments both domestic and international. More particularly, its foreign-policy agenda is profoundly outmoded. If pursued, it would harm fundamental American interests, standing and influence. It would do grave damage to important international institutions and global capacities to address significant and rapidly growing global problems, ranging from nuclear proliferation and climate change to cyber governance and pandemic-disease response. It would also diminish the prospects for liberal democracy and human rights globally. And it offers a woefully weak response to the undeniable reality of China’s expansion and hegemonic aspirations. A critique of the Iraq blunder during the post-Cold War unipolar moment provides little guidance for conducting American foreign policy in response to cascading global interdependence, democratic backsliding and a historic strategic challenge from an illiberal great power.
A little bit of context: funded initially with seed money from the unlikely duo of Charles Koch and George Soros, Quincy explicitly advocates, “a foreign policy that emphasizes military restraint and diplomatic engagement and cooperation with other nations will serve American interests and values better than policies that prioritize the maintenance of U.S. global dominance through force.” Deudney and Ikenberry are correct in their title to suggest that the Quincy approach of restraint clashes with the more mainstream foreign policy idea of liberal internationalism — or, more specifically, the concept of “deep engagement” that Ikenberry helped popularize. They also argue that the three camps that comprise the Quincy coalition — realists, libertarians, and the “anti-imperialist liberal left” — oppose the Rooseveltian traditions that comprise Biden’s foreign policy.
Needless to say, neither realists nor other components of the Quincy coalition have reacted well to this critique, using it as an opportunity to blast liberal internationalism again.
The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts would simply like to question everyone’s premises.
In their essay, Deudney and Ikenberry make a few extraordinary claims. This section in particular caused my eyebrows to arch: “While the new restraint coalition did not commend Trump’s reckless conduct and administrative incompetence, it is hard to escape the conclusion that the basic thrust of his ‘America First’ foreign policy was a bold — if crude — implementation of the Quincy coalition’s core vision. Despite its rising clout, the Quincy coalition has not received the critical scrutiny it warrants.”
I would agree with the authors that Trump’s “America First” doctrine and the Quincy coalition drew from the same wellspring in American public opinion. Every other empirical claim in that quote is contestable, however. Did the Quincy coalition push for a great power competition with China? No sir. Did the Quincy coalition advocate for the U.S. withdrawal of the JCPOA? Nope. Did the Quincy Institute push for unrestricted warfare in response to attacks on U.S. interests? Not even close. These seem like big policy differences to me.
As near as I can figure, the overlap between the Quincy coalition and Trump’s foreign policy is limited to withdrawing U.S. forces from the greater Middle East, trying to have a constructive relationship with Russia, and heaping scorn on long-standing U.S. alliances. Deudney and Ikenberry are right to go to town on that last point, and I’ll be right there with them. The thing is, Biden’s first six months in office demonstrate that his administration is perfectly fine with the first two items on that list. So are the American people. Advocating restraint in the Middle East is hardly out of the mainstream these days. As Hal Brands observed when the Quincy Institute was launched, “few members of the foreign policy establishment presently favor the massive, on-the-ground military presence that stimulated critiques of the forever war in the first place.”
The most risible sentence in Deudney and Ikenberry’s essay is that the Quincy Institute is wielding “rising clout” without any critical scrutiny. There is little evidence of rising clout. Indeed, Armin Rosen’s long Tablet profile of Quincy from earlier this year suggests the exact opposite: “Even people who say they are sympathetic to Quincy’s work spoke of the group’s prickly and seemingly off-kilter self-presentation.” One of those sympathetic folks told Rosen, “The way that they make arguments does not resonate with policymakers.” It is difficult to identify any policy idea (or individual) that has migrated from the Quincy Institute to the executive branch. Rosen’s story also falsifies the claim that Quincy has received no critical scrutiny.
During the Bush years there was a small cottage industry that endeavored to argue that the Bush administration was merely the puppet of neoconservatives pulling the strings. The extreme version of this argument claimed that Straussians were the real puppetmasters. This argument was always overwrought. Neoconservatives were cheerleaders for the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, but a correlation of preferences does not translate into any causal leverage. George W. Bush, Richard B. Cheney, Condoleezza Rice, Colin Powell, and Donald H. Rumsfeld were not neoconservatives. They just occasionally rummaged around in the neocon ideas bin for arguments to justify their preplanned actions.
The same is true with U.S. policymakers and the Quincy coalition. No one at Quincy exercises any real influence over either the Biden administration or GOP members of Congress. Their ideas just overlap on occasion.
Deudney and Ikenberry are right to suggest that the Quincy coalition might collapse under the weight of its internal contradictions. I’d wager that most realists and some libertarians will eventually become more hawkish on China than the leftist portion of their coalition wants. The idea that Quincy represents an existential threat to liberal internationalism, however, does not pass the laugh test.