As near as I can figure, the overlap between the Quincy coalition and Trump’s foreign policy is limited to withdrawing U.S. forces from the greater Middle East, trying to have a constructive relationship with Russia, and heaping scorn on long-standing U.S. alliances. Deudney and Ikenberry are right to go to town on that last point, and I’ll be right there with them. The thing is, Biden’s first six months in office demonstrate that his administration is perfectly fine with the first two items on that list. So are the American people. Advocating restraint in the Middle East is hardly out of the mainstream these days. As Hal Brands observed when the Quincy Institute was launched, “few members of the foreign policy establishment presently favor the massive, on-the-ground military presence that stimulated critiques of the forever war in the first place.”