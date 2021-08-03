But one thing that Silicon Valley still has in its corner is how difficult the big tech firms have made it for employees, current and former, to find the safety and confidence to speak about issues they witnessed or participated in at their jobs that affect the public.
It has been a thorny few weeks for Facebook’s public relations team. The release of “An Ugly Truth: Behind Facebook’s Battle for Domination,” a new book based on interviews with approximately 400 current and former employees — including me — came just before President Biden directly called out social media companies for not doing enough to combat vaccine misinformation.
Unfortunately, most of the people who know the most about the company’s inner workings have only been willing to speak to the press anonymously, for fear of retaliation or breach of nondisparagement agreements that are widely used in the tech world.
I worked at Facebook for about six months in 2018, hired as global head of elections integrity ops for political ads as the company attempted to dig out from its last big public relations crisis — the scandal around Cambridge Analytica’s improper use of the site’s data and Russia’s use of the platform to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. But they stripped my title and changed my job description on my second day there. I was later sidelined for questioning why we were not fact checking political ads and for trying to help ensure we were not allowing voter suppression to occur through these ads. After I asked to move to a different part of the company where I would be empowered to do the job I was hired to do, I was fired.
But when the company offered me a severance package on my way out the door, I refused it. Taking the money would have required me to sign a nondisparagement clause written so broadly that I would have been barred, forever, from saying anything negative about the company, their products, any individuals who work there and even the terms of my employment.
Such agreements have become far too prevalent in our current economy. Instead of being reserved for cases of dispute resolution, they have become the status quo in separation agreements, and sometimes even in initial employment agreements. A handful of technology companies have unprecedented — and unchecked — power over our daily interactions and lives. Their ability to silence employees exacerbates that problem, depriving the public and regulators of the ability to analyze actions that affect our public health, our public square and our democracy.
In response to the current criticisms of its operations, Facebook spokespeople have attacked those of us who have come forward to discuss them. They all but accused Biden of lying and called former employees who spoke out by name in the book disgruntled, saying we espoused “self-selected truths.” Facebook can use these self-generated data points and “facts” that are unverifiable by the rest of us, because their data, business decisions and practices remain mostly in a black box.
In response to Biden’s statement, they also chose not to provide any data on the more important questions of how anti-vaccine information is spreading and how many people have seen or engaged with it. Former Facebook vice president Brian Boland, who spent 11 years there, broke his silence on July 18 to call on the company to share more data with the public, saying on CNN: “I haven’t seen a focus or desire to be more transparent … It’s one of the main reasons that I quit.” A New York Times piece the next day reported that Facebook data scientists — speaking anonymously — had proposed last year to study the prevalence of covid-19 misinformation on the platform but were rebuffed by senior leaders.
I imagine there are former Facebook employees who could help the public and our lawmakers better understand the truth. Most may choose never to speak publicly anyway, but the likelihood that some are silenced by nondisparagement agreements is deeply troubling. And of course, while Facebook is effectively buying silence from its employees, it defends its decisions to allow misinformation and disinformation, and even some hate speech, on the grounds that it values free expression above all else.
These nondisparagement clauses, when used preemptively rather than in resolving disputes, do not serve any purpose other than to silence employees who might speak negatively about the company or their time there. They do not protect trade secrets; that is already accomplished by confidentiality agreements. And in my experience, they are not mutual: Facebook’s nondisparagement agreement did not say that the company would not disparage me.
(Contacted by an editor at The Post, Facebook declined to comment.)
Since leaving Facebook in November 2018, I have voiced my opinions about social media’s effects on democracy and suggestions for how to hold companies accountable for those actions, based in part on my personal experience at Facebook and on disagreements with their public stances, policies and business decisions since I left. I believed they had made intentional decisions that harmed our democracy. As someone who had been publicly vocal about that exact issue before I joined Facebook and had spent 18 years working on national security and democracy issues, I refused to allow them to stifle my free speech and ability to continue working fully in the field.
That was not a decision I took lightly. But had I signed the nondisparagement agreement, I would have been permanently barred from criticizing even future actions or statements by anyone at Facebook, and the company could have sought damages or an injunction if I violated it. These agreements are often put in front of soon-to-be-former employees during a vulnerable moment, when a loss of income plus the threat of negative comments to prospective future employers can loom over decision-making. Companies can use their asymmetric power over employees to pressure them to sign, often under short deadlines.
California may be moving to change some of Silicon Valley’s reliance on nondisparagement agreements. In mid-August, the legislature is scheduled to vote on the Silenced No More Act, which includes protection from nondisparagement agreements in the case of workplace discrimination. Ifeoma Ozoma, whose former employer Pinterest tried to silence her after she filed a complaint about wage discrimination and retaliation, helped draft the bill. As she explains, these restrictive clauses have a larger effect on the entire economy, including shareholders: “Unless individuals speak up, shareholders are often kept in the dark about misconduct at the companies in which they have a financial stake.”
Ideally, that legislation would set the groundwork for a conversation about whether nondisparagement agreements should be allowed, especially when they aren’t mutual, or at least regulated in a way that considers worker and public protections. Overly broad, indefinite nondisparagement agreements also raise anti-competitive concerns if they damage future employment prospects, an issue the Biden administration has signaled is a priority in a recent executive order on promoting competition.
With little avenue for actual transparency around their inner workings, these companies continue to assume we will take them at their word. A critical component of that transparency comes from people who have seen behind the curtain: employees. The battle between the White House and Facebook has shone a spotlight ever more brightly on important issues of a company trying to silence its employees, the problems of abusive nondisparagement practices, and the challenge to hold companies accountable when they exert such power over former employees.
