For example, the Los Angeles Express ran an article titled, “ ‘Raving’ Beauty to Enter Big Olympic,” to discuss the selection of Gertrude Artelt to the Olympic team. But rather than previewing her racing prowess, the article detailed how the “beguiling 17-year-old miss is a sea nymph of the most modern type of beauty.” The only mention of her athletic abilities came at the end of the short article, when it offhandedly noted that “among other things she has been able to swim the 100-yard backstroke in 1 minute 27 3-5 seconds.”