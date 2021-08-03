The federal government could roll out a national vaccine mandate more thoroughly, clearly and concretely, but it’s stymied by the unique policy paralysis that has become American politics in the age of the coronavirus. Even as the federal government has been clear that it won’t (or even can’t, politically) institute a national lockdown, Republican-led states that have shown little compunction about mandating government interference in health-care choices when it comes to abortion have suddenly embraced a hands-off-our-bodies approach for the coronavirus. States such as Texas have legislated and limited the ability of cities and municipalities to institute their own mask or vaccine mandates — a move driven by politics, not public health or science, that prioritizes the “right” of the unvaccinated over officials’ ability to take basic steps to slow the spread of the disease. As Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said in signing last week’s executive order barring any local mask mandates in Texas, “The path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates.”