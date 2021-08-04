It was in some ways a good moment to look to the private sector. Over the course of the 1970s and ’80s, corporations became increasingly dependent on recruiting and retaining mothers in the workforce. In the mid-1970s, at the behest of feminist activists working with them — in some cases from within the company — pioneering employers such as Rank Xerox, Hewlett-Packard and Citibank, which employed large numbers of women, instituted new policies of flexible hours, remote work and short-term maternity leave. These policies created a basic infrastructure for women returning to work after having children. But in the process of compromising with employers, feminists pared down some of their grandest aims. And the most vulnerable female workers — non-White women, and those employed part time without benefits or in shift work — were generally unable to access these programs.