After the fall of the Soviet Union, its fragmentation into many smaller states and the emigration of coaches and officials to the West only made the situation worse. More top-level athletes were able to compete, and officials from more countries attempted to arrange scores with each other. “Suddenly there were 10 or 15” countries willing to fix scores, one official told me. “And if anyone wanted to collaborate,” there were now more possible countries to work with. But any advantage quickly eroded because these arrangements produced so many ties. At the 1992 Olympics alone, there were eight ties out of 42 gymnastics medals awarded.