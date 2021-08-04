After the fall of the Soviet Union, Cuba entered a major economic and political crisis, but connections between dancers and audiences persisted in the 1990s and 2000s. Dancers in national companies continued to perform; audiences continued to watch. Choreography about waiting (in lines for everything), hunger (for food and opportunity) and bicycles (in lieu of cars and buses that had no gasoline) connected dancers to their audiences as they shared in the pain of living in a floundering revolution relentlessly punished by the United States. Of course, just as before, some performances had and continue to have nothing to do with a beleaguered present. In such instances, dance can offer audience members an opportunity to escape, feel and contemplate.