But it’s not just conservatives who are perceived as politicizing sexual harassment and assault. Part of the reason the departure of Al Franken (D-Minn.) from the U.S. Senate in early 2018 remains a divisive issue for Democrats is that even many feminist-minded liberals didn’t believe that the process was fair. And, indeed, there was very little process, and no full investigation. Franken resigned of his own accord, a decision he now says he regrets. But the feeling that he was pushed out created, among some Democrats, a persistent knee-jerk skepticism of #MeToo claims against progressive politicians. The counterfactual — a detailed investigation about Franken that would have taken weeks or even months to put together — would no doubt have come with its own downsides, and very well may have resulted in the same outcome. But it also could have established a clear process back then, thereby avoiding some of the subsequent post-Franken Democratic drama and creating a set of procedures to which Democrats could demand Republicans be subjected. They would probably simply refuse to comply, but at least there would be a clear set of fair demands and expectations.