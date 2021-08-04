It was a short statement, but it managed to expose what amounts to four holes in Trump’s defense.
First, there is considerable evidence of wrongdoing. The Trump Organization — a closely held company run by Trump himself and his family members — was recently indicted on charges of tax fraud. Prosecutors described a 15-year tax avoidance scheme “constituting a systematic ongoing course of conduct with intent to defraud.” The 15 counts included falsification of records.
That is hardly the “no evidence of any wrongdoing” as characterized by Fischetti, but there’s much more. On Feb. 27, 2019, Trump’s former longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen testified before Congress about crimes he said he had committed at Trump’s behest. Those crimes included misusing charity funds, and bank and insurance fraud. Cohen testified that Trump inflated or deflated the value of properties depending upon his needs at a given moment. Cohen presented copies of Trump’s bank and financial records to back up his claims.
“His biggest fear,” Cohen said later in an interview, “is he will end up with a massive tax bill, fraud penalties, fines, and possibly even tax fraud.”
On Sept. 27, 2020, the New York Times published information it obtained from Trump’s tax records extending over more than two decades. The records showed that despite Trump’s repeated claims that he was a successful businessman and a billionaire, he paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the 15 years preceding his presidency. These records revealed struggling properties, outsize tax write-offs and a taxpayer in serious trouble with hundreds of millions of dollars in debt coming due.
In a 2016 presidential debate against his opponent Hillary Clinton, Trump bragged that not paying taxes made him “smart.”
Fischetti’s “no evidence of wrongdoing” is an insult to Americans who have been bombarded with such evidence for years.
Second, contrary to Fischetti’s implication, Congress had a legitimate legislative purpose for requesting the tax returns, perfectly valid under its oversight duties. The House Ways and Means Committee sought Trump’s returns to determine whether the IRS was fully and appropriately auditing the president. Trump is on extremely weak footing here. Congress is permitted wide latitude to investigate the executive branch, which is key to our system of checks and balances. Moreover, Section 6103(f) of the Internal Revenue Code, 26 U.S.C. § 6103(f), requires in mandatory terms that the Treasury “shall furnish” the committee with “any” requested tax return information.
Enacted in 1924, Section 6103(f) was intended to provide the committee with unfettered access to tax return information necessary to carry out its broad mandate to oversee Treasury, the IRS and the nation’s tax laws. Since its passage, the committee has routinely used Section 6103(f) for these purposes, and the executive branch has met its duty to comply with those requests.
As Dawn Johnsen wrote on behalf of the Justice Department: “Applying the proper degree of deference due the Committee, we believe that there is ample basis to conclude that its June 2021 Request for former President Trump’s tax information would further the Committee’s principal stated objective of assessing the IRS’s presidential audit program — a plainly legitimate area for congressional inquiry and possible legislation.”
Congressional oversight is one of the most important responsibilities of the United States Congress. The authority of Congress to do oversight is derived from its implied powers in the Constitution, various laws and House rules, and it is backed up by controlling Supreme Court rulings including McGrain v. Daugherty and Watkins v. United States. The Legislative Reorganization Act of 1946 mandated that House and Senate committees exercise continuous watchfulness of the administration of laws and programs under their jurisdiction. The Legislative Reorganization Act of 1970 permitted House standing committees to “review and study, on a continuing basis, the application, administration and execution of laws” under its jurisdiction.
At issue is the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches. The Trump administration was consistent in its claim that the president was “absolutely immune” from legislative oversight and even that Article II of the Constitution gave him “the right to do whatever I want as president” — a dangerous doctrine designed to create an autocrat. If for no other reason than this, the IRS must be compelled to give Congress the records it seeks.
This brings me to the third hole in Fischetti’s defense: the idea that Trump is objecting on behalf of “all future presidents.” Rule of law literally means that the law applies to the president as much as it does to anyone. Anything else is autocracy.
The fourth hole is fairly obvious: How is making Trump’s tax returns available to Congress “harassment” — unless Trump has much to hide? He was, after all, the first president to refuse to disclose his taxes. Richard Nixon voluntarily released his returns when media reports suggested that he paid only $792 in federal income tax in 1970 and $878 in 1971, even though he earned more than $200,000 in each of those years. To allay public concerns, Nixon subsequently released his tax returns for every year between 1969, when he entered office, and 1972.
Every president since Nixon voluntarily released his tax returns.
With the kind of hyperbole typical of Trump and his lawyers, Fischetti said he had “never seen anything like” Congress’s request for Trump’s returns. Perhaps someone should tell Fischetti that Hillary Clinton voluntarily made all of her tax records available when she was hounded for years by (false) allegations of financial wrongdoing, beginning in the 1990s when the Clintons were accused of participating in a fraudulent real estate deal known as Whitewater. The Clintons complied with every request — and in the end, no evidence was found that they had engaged in any financial wrongdoing.
Nixon and the Clintons voluntarily made their financial records public when they were questioned because innocent people are not afraid to testify or show such records.