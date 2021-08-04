With the kind of hyperbole typical of Trump and his lawyers, Fischetti said he had “never seen anything like” Congress’s request for Trump’s returns. Perhaps someone should tell Fischetti that Hillary Clinton voluntarily made all of her tax records available when she was hounded for years by (false) allegations of financial wrongdoing, beginning in the 1990s when the Clintons were accused of participating in a fraudulent real estate deal known as Whitewater. The Clintons complied with every request — and in the end, no evidence was found that they had engaged in any financial wrongdoing.