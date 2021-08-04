The theme of empowerment also runs through recent pleas for vaccination from conservative pundits and politicians. “Let me make sure it’s clear: I’m not asking you to trust government … I’m asking you to look at, do your own research,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas. In between recent pleas to get vaccinated, Fox News personality Sean Hannity also urged viewers to “research like crazy.” And Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) in a recent video rejected the idea of submitting to government mandates and cast vaccination as a matter of choice. “Listen, vaccines work. I’ve been vaccinated. My family’s been vaccinated,” he said. “But that’s a personal choice.”