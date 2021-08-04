You can hear these feelings expressed by such covid-19 patients as Scott Roe of Louisiana, who told a CBS News reporter that he would have refused the vaccine even knowing he would end up in the hospital. “Don’t shove it down my throat,” he said, speaking with the aid of supplemental oxygen.
Disempowerment — and how to deal with it — has been a central theme in my research on people who reject mainstream medicine, including vaccines, and turn instead to “natural” remedies such as vitamin pills and specially prepared homeopathic dilutions. What people are really after with their desire for natural medicine is a way to regain control of their health by empowering themselves, instead of physicians, to protect it.
Unlike mainstream medicine, natural medicine offers emancipation from experts. It feels intuitive and easy to understand, unlike the arcane language of mRNA and spike proteins. You choose the intervention that works for you, and you administer it as you see fit. Natural cures also come with the illusion that they were invented by no one and belong to no one, and, therefore, they are yours.
Mainstream medical interventions, by contrast, are seen by natural-medicine adherents as artificial and top-down, novelties cooked up and tested behind closed doors using opaque methods. They belong to elites, the thinking goes — not to you.
This is why anti-vaccine rhetoric invariably invokes the power of one’s own body and the simple superiority of natural immunity. “Your body is an amazing being — it knows how to take care of itself, and that’s how we get immune health,” Shiva Ayyadurai, an engineer and prominent anti-vaccine activist, says in a May 2020 YouTube video.
When our freedom is lost or threatened, we experience what psychologists call reactance, defined as an unpleasant motivational arousal to restore one’s freedom. No freedom is more sacred than control over our bodies. Ceding it to government officials and scientific institutions understandably produces reactance.
“Why would a person sometimes dislike receiving a favor?” asked social psychologist Jack Brehm, the originator of the term. Because the favor — in this case, immunity to the coronavirus in the form of a vaccine — forces them to hand over control to somebody else.
The theme of empowerment also runs through recent pleas for vaccination from conservative pundits and politicians. “Let me make sure it’s clear: I’m not asking you to trust government … I’m asking you to look at, do your own research,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas. In between recent pleas to get vaccinated, Fox News personality Sean Hannity also urged viewers to “research like crazy.” And Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) in a recent video rejected the idea of submitting to government mandates and cast vaccination as a matter of choice. “Listen, vaccines work. I’ve been vaccinated. My family’s been vaccinated,” he said. “But that’s a personal choice.”
Encouraging people to do their own research seems a good solution, a way to empower people and let them keep control of their decision-making. The problem is, if you’ve done your own research on anti-vaccine arguments, these words will have an unpleasantly familiar ring. Anti-establishment health gurus, almost all of whom are wary of vaccines, were chanting this mantra long before this pandemic.
Take Joseph Mercola, a natural health guru and vaccine skeptic and one of the most influential online spreaders of coronavirus misinformation. What Mercola ultimately sells is empowerment, as reflected in his motto: “My goal is to empower you to Take Control of Your Health.” Mercola understands that people are seeking him out because they feel powerless in the face of the health-care system. Perhaps they lost a friend to the opioid epidemic. Perhaps they are living with the memory of the Tuskegee experiments.
Because vaccine refusal is conditioned by reactance, telling people to “do your own research” will backfire. Your own research — but in contrast to whose? Research produced and endorsed by governments and scientists. What conclusions should you find suspicious? The ones found in their agenda. It presupposes rejection of the default mainstream position.
The rapid development and production of effective coronavirus vaccines was an extraordinary feat of modern science and industry miracle. But we failed to lay a solid foundation for their acceptance, and now we are dealing with the consequences: reimposing mask mandates that will create reactance even in the vaccinated, some going so far as to suggest that we shame the unvaccinated — all while hospitals are reaching capacity again.
So how do we prevent another anti-vaccine movement during the next pandemic?
First, government and medical institutions must hold mainstream medicine to higher standards of transparency and ethics to increase trust in the system. Scientists, physicians and companies that participate in research fraud should face more severe penalties. Allowing the Sackler family to escape jail after its role in the opioid epidemic is outrageous and burns institutional credibility, as do recently revealed “back channel” dealings between pharmaceutical executives and the Food and Drug Administration over the controversial Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm.
Second, we need outreach and education that are properly timed with what we know about reactance. The government and public health officials should focus on education and outreach not only during a crisis, when reactance is high and outreach will be suspect, but before, when people will be more open and less likely to feel manipulated.
And lastly, we must reject sloganeering around science that distorts how it works. Those “science is real” bumper stickers are no better than “do your own research.” Both misrepresent the scientific process. Science is real implies that doubting the scientific status quo is necessarily delusional. That transforms uncertainty into blasphemy, pushing people to seek validation elsewhere.
We now know the consequences for society when people reject mainstream medicine. We’ve done our research. So let’s heed the warning signs and start preparing for the next pandemic.