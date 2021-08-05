Still, this will come to nothing if we can’t meet them where they are. My patients face immense physical, logistical and financial obstacles accessing any kind of health care. If I tell them to come back in five days or to make an appointment at some other location down the street, they simply won’t make it. So we started a pilot program to make vaccines readily available at my clinic, right then and there, in a setting they know and trust. This has made a world of difference. Recently, in a single morning, four out of four patients who had been “waiting it out” got their first shots. That number may seem relatively small in the scheme of things, but those are four people who I won’t have to see in the ICU later, and that feels like a huge victory.