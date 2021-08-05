The diversity heptathlon: You have 24 hours to prepare an introductory course syllabus in your field. Be warned, however, that a host of student groups are also prepping — to blast your syllabus. Have you cited enough women? Minority scholars? Non-Western scholars? What about the gays? [Note: Citing one gay lady minority scholar does not check all these boxes!] Are there accommodations for every possible disability? Do all the written assignments have detailed prompts? Do you have enough of the canon in there to not alienate the conservative campus groups? Complete your syllabus, which must be shorter than Apple’s terms of service, and see how indignant student judges score it!