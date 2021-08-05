Are there aspects of an academic’s job that feel like an Olympic sport? Heck yes! Of course, many of these Olympics categories would take longer than two weeks; you’d have to start six months before the beginning of these academic Olympics.
The following examples come to mind:
The edited-volume 30-day steeplechase: You, as the editor of a volume that exactly 12 other people will read, must use your skill and will to cajole and/or coerce the 10 other contributors into submitting completed draft chapters. You are only allowed to yell at a contributor once.
The 100-letters-of-recommendation sprint: A hundred students, each needing an individualized letter, and each using a different electronic portal to upload the letter. Each typo carries with it a one-minute time penalty.
The high jump over committee assignments: Your department, your university and your discipline all want you to serve on at least two committees. How many assignments can you evade without pissing off any administrator? [Note: To better reflect real life, women and faculty of color will be asked to serve on three committees by each administrator.]
The all-around gymnastic referee report: So, you need to referee a paper that is right in your research wheelhouse, and yet the paper cites none of your work. Can you reject the paper and suggest a citation of your work without your anonymity being compromised? You have 30 minutes to be the best Reviewer 2 you can be!
The diversity heptathlon: You have 24 hours to prepare an introductory course syllabus in your field. Be warned, however, that a host of student groups are also prepping — to blast your syllabus. Have you cited enough women? Minority scholars? Non-Western scholars? What about the gays? [Note: Citing one gay lady minority scholar does not check all these boxes!] Are there accommodations for every possible disability? Do all the written assignments have detailed prompts? Do you have enough of the canon in there to not alienate the conservative campus groups? Complete your syllabus, which must be shorter than Apple’s terms of service, and see how indignant student judges score it!
The Zoom marathon: In the span of 12 hours, you need to lead a three-hour seminar, lecture for 90 minutes, attend two committee meetings, chair and act as a discussant for a scholarly panel, and hold office hours. All of this must take place on Zoom. Points are deducted if you fail to unmute yourself when necessary, or fail to shut off your camera and mic when you need to use the facilities.
The reply-all extrication: You will be put on an email group with a heterogenous assortment of colleagues. At some point during Olympics week, someone will send out a specific query and someone else will reply to the entire group rather than the original emailer. How quickly can you shut down the reply-allpocalypse?
The 3x3 academic explainer: Three academics competing individually. Three other people — one a blue-collar worker, one a white-collar worker and one stay-at-home parent — between the ages of 55 and 65. In round-robin fashion, each of these people will ask an academic, “So it must be great not to do any work over the summer.” You are then timed to see how long it takes you to convince that person that you actually do work over the summer. Any raising of one’s voice triggers a time penalty.
I doubt I would medal in any of these events. But I would like to meet the stars who would.