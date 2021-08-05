Yet while lawmakers saw that housing program as a broad, revolutionary success (oblivious to the inherent racism and sexism that researchers have spent the past 30 years documenting), the mortgage model didn’t really seem to work for higher education as fees rose and many campuses struggled financially in the 1970s. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle spent decades bolstering the student loan industry, instead of addressing the cost of tuition. In the mid-1980s, years before journalists and lawmakers noticed how expensive even public universities had become, Francis Keppel, the director of Johnson’s Office of Education, admitted that his staff and congressional allies “did not expect the amounts disbursed as loans to increase so rapidly, or to take so large a part in each student’s financial aid ‘package.’”