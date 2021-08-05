The letter is indefensible. Its factual analysis relied upon theories about Georgia’s vote counting that had already been disproved, including by Georgia’s Republican secretary of state. Its constitutional analysis rested on the absurd — and novel — notion that the U.S. Constitution, as opposed to state law, has anything to say about when state legislatures can convene themselves without gubernatorial approval. Worst of all, the letter just ignores the fact that, under relevant federal election laws, the die had been irrevocably cast. Georgia had certified its slate of presidential electors by Dec. 8 — the deadline imposed by the Electoral Count Act of 1887. On Dec. 11, the Supreme Court turned away Texas’s analytically incoherent lawsuit against Georgia and three other states Biden won that had been a last-ditch effort to prevent their duly certified electors from casting their electoral votes. And on Dec. 14, Georgia’s only duly-certified electors had met, as required by law, and cast their 16 electoral votes for Biden. Despite the letter’s baldfaced misrepresentation to the contrary, no other duly certified Georgia electors had met Dec. 14. Thus, as even Vice President Mike Pence understood, by Dec. 28, there was no remaining legal mechanism available to prevent the Jan. 6 Joint Session of Congress from certifying Biden’s victory.