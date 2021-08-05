At the time, the prevailing wisdom held that the remaining unvaccinated were staying that way due to some intractable resistance to vaccination itself, not lack of access. But at only 52 percent vaccinated, could we really accept that the remaining 48 percent of our community members were unreachable? Or that they all were intractably opposed to vaccination? Did we truly succeed in making sure everyone who needed child care had received it? That everyone who was worried about side-effects affecting their ability to work had been given resources? That every person without documents was met with open arms rather than turned away from a vaccine site? That everyone who doesn’t read English found a way to navigate the scheduling site? Could we truly say to ourselves, “We have done everything possible here; there is no more to do?”