Freeland’s team used algorithms to tell enrollment managers which sorts of students to accept and how much to discount tuition to convince them to enroll. “By the time we got into this, we could pretty much say if we move the needle this much on this metric, this is how it will affect our overall ranking.” That knowledge helped Northeastern jump from No. 162 into the top 100 two weeks after Freeland retired in 2006. Applications doubled. Average test scores rose more than 200 points. Today, Northeastern ranks No. 49.