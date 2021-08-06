This local funding structure, tinged with racism, created problems across the country. In 1907, an assistant teacher in one Philadelphia public school told local reporters that “by far the worst aspect of this school is its lack of proper light. Even today when you see it under the most ideal weather conditions the light in those remote corners of the room is so poor that children cannot properly see the blackboard, and yesterday, with the term scarcely begun, many of the children were complaining of the strain on their eyes.” One winter she taught with no heat. School administrators closed the school building for weeks because the classrooms were too cold for instruction. At times, less-affluent, immigrant students had no access to clean drinking water and many had to sit on “aisle seats,” which were rough wooden boards that teachers put across two existing desks to accommodate their students.