Perhaps we need to be more creative in the ways we allow people to indicate their vaccination status. The Biden administration’s response to the virus, which resulted in the vaccination of over 3 million people a day by mid-April — until the supply of responsible people ran out — was extraordinary in its rapid deployment, efficiency and effective partnership with business to reach people where they are, in pharmacies, megastores, even ballparks. Nothing prevents us from using the same ingenuity and public-private partnerships to disseminate readily visible proof of vaccination. The White House has been quietly working on the issue of vaccine credentialing for months but appears to have had some credentialing hesitancy. Republicans have politicized the issue, as they did with vaccine mandates, as an invasion on our rights to control our own bodies. Perhaps someone will remind them of that the next time they discuss abortion.