Just a month ago, on July 4, we were all celebrating our growing independence from the fear and restrictions of the pandemic. Three weeks later, with infections, hospitalizations and deaths sharply on the rise again in most of the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave many Americans epidemiological whiplash with its new recommendation that even vaccinated adults mask up again indoors.
The CDC’s poorly messaged recommendation drew fire for multiple reasons. One — which may, paradoxically, have helped spur the change in attitudes toward the unvaccinated — was the question of whether scientific data really supported regulating the behavior of people who listened to the science rather than those who do not. The guidelines harked back to the day in fifth grade when that mean teacher punished the entire class because some kids in the back of the room wouldn’t be quiet. Essentially, the CDC was restricting the freedom of those of us who gave ourselves, our families and our country a shot in the arm, rather than restricting the behavior of many of the same people who deny the results of the 2020 election and climate change.
When the CDC provided the evidence behind its new recommendation — that the delta variant was spreading among unvaccinated people at the rate of chickenpox, and that those “rare” breakthrough cases among vaccinated people may not be so rare — the nation swiveled its collective head to the back of the room and began staring angrily at those kids who kept talking while the teacher was trying to educate them.
Of course, not all vaccine resistance is created equal. Some has been legitimate or understandable, such as the concerns of pregnant women who have heard mixed messages from reliable sources about the unknown long-term effects of new vaccines, or hesitancy among some Black people based in a history of distrust of health programs that have failed or experimented on them. Fortunately, the cost-benefit calculations of many who have been on the fence appear to be mutating along with the virus.
We have reached the point, however, at which we can no longer coddle the intransigent, and we can no longer continue to put their freedom to die over our freedom to live.
As Americans, we have the right to work, dine out and send our kids to school without fear of infection. We have the right to know that a vaccine that was 95 percent effective three months ago will not diminish dramatically in its effectiveness and spawn new variants simply because tens of millions have hoisted the covid flag and willingly chosen to host the virus and provide it the opportunities it needs to mutate.
If we can limit the freedom of smokers to blow carcinogens in the faces of the rest of us, we can restrict where and when people who prefer to inhale and exhale droplets of virus can work or congregate. In dealing with the dangers of tobacco, we did not infringe on smokers’ right to ruin their lungs and hearts by banning cigarettes. We just stopped them from ruining ours by keeping smoking out of the public square.
President Biden’s posture last week seemed to change along with the country’s, likely precipitated in part by the confusion and anger caused by the CDC’s recommendation. Biden announced a new policy last week requiring all federal employees to get vaccinated or undergo regular testing and masking. The move echoes the policies of most universities and a growing list of corporations, including Google, Netflix and The Washington Post, that have made vaccination a condition of employment or have given vaccine refusers similar options to those outlined by the president. Other organizations are increasingly following suit. Even some governors of red states, whose low vaccination rates and correspondingly high rates of disease from the delta variant are likely starting to take a toll on tourism and business, are beginning to switch from the equivalent of banning cigarettes filters to placing a warning label on ignorance.
Until now, the problem with loosening restrictions on people who are vaccinated without correspondingly strengthening restrictions on those who prefer to endanger themselves and others is that we cannot see the viral smoke exhaled by the unvaccinated. Employers can require proof of vaccination, but even at work, keeping track of which employees need to mask up and which do not could prove difficult, particularly in areas with low vaccination rates. For restaurants and other businesses, the honor system clearly will not work, as many resisters admit that they would lie about their vaccination status.
Perhaps we need to be more creative in the ways we allow people to indicate their vaccination status. The Biden administration’s response to the virus, which resulted in the vaccination of over 3 million people a day by mid-April — until the supply of responsible people ran out — was extraordinary in its rapid deployment, efficiency and effective partnership with business to reach people where they are, in pharmacies, megastores, even ballparks. Nothing prevents us from using the same ingenuity and public-private partnerships to disseminate readily visible proof of vaccination. The White House has been quietly working on the issue of vaccine credentialing for months but appears to have had some credentialing hesitancy. Republicans have politicized the issue, as they did with vaccine mandates, as an invasion on our rights to control our own bodies. Perhaps someone will remind them of that the next time they discuss abortion.
“Vaccine passports,” with proof of vaccination on your cellphone, are one example, which have elicited protests in France but have also contributed to a 10 percent rise in the vaccination rate since President Emmanuel Macron announced the limits on those without a passport to health. Although workable in many settings, such as international flights, phone-based indicators might be cumbersome in others and problematic for people who do not have smartphones. From a messaging standpoint, they could also use a name change, at least in the U.S.: The analogy is foreign to most Americans, who have never had a passport, and inadvertently smacks of elitism.
We could readily pursue multiple ways of allowing vaccinated people to identify themselves in ways that are easy, familiar and convey the same positive message as the “I voted” stickers many of us, on both sides of the political aisle, proudly wear after performing another civic duty. For example, young people, a group with low vaccination rates, are familiar with wrist bans at bars and parties, which allow them to come and go or indicate whether they are old enough to buy alcohol. Agencies that issue vaccination cards could issue wristbands that display the person’s name and the words, “I got vaxxed.” Wristbands are inexpensive and readily seen as people enter a restaurant, pharmacy, or ballpark. For other people, a lapel pin or Velcro sticker might be easier or more to their liking.
An advantage of this approach is that it is entirely voluntary and does not require people who don’t want to get vaccinated to do anything. It simply allows organizations and establishments to set their own rules on what they will require and provides a useful mechanism for enforcement.
Sure, some people will find ways of misidentifying their status, by creating fake wristbands and QR codes on phones. Other than setting stiff penalties for wearing or distributing false identification, we couldn’t entirely prevent counterfeit identification, any more than we can entirely prevent counterfeit currency. And grocery stores may need to hire a bouncer or extra security guard for the unvaccinated and indignant.
But with the delta variant and its welcoming hosts causing all threat indicators to rise sharply, we need to help science-deniers get their history right, which perhaps they also missed while talking in the back of the class. The conjunction in Patrick Henry’s famous rallying cry was, “Give me liberty or give me death,” not “and.”