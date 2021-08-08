While there should be little room for excess returns at the top, that’s not how the system works in practice. Consider Gilead’s hepatitis C cure, Sovaldi. The company more than recouped what it paid for the drug in the first year of sales alone. And after five years, the company reaped in excess of $58 billion dollars from sales of the drug, more than five times what it paid to acquire the drug from the start-up that took the initial risk and engaged in the innovation. Or consider Merck’s immunotherapy drug, Keytruda. In 2020 alone, the drug’s sales topped $14 billion, with no signs of flagging. Forbes estimates that the value of Keytruda is $200 billion — a far cry from the $300 million the company paid to acquire it.