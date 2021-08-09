In “The Free World,” Louis Menand paraphrased Arendt to describe the early 20th-century proponents of totalitarianism as “the refuse of every class: disempowered aristocrats, disillusioned intellectuals, gangsters, denizens of the underworld. They were people who believed that the respectable world was a conspiracy to deny them what they were owed; they were the embodiments of the politics of resentment. Arendt thought that the leadership of totalitarian movements came from this group.”
This quote has been echoing in my brain for a few weeks now, and it bubbled to the surface again when Tucker Carlson decided to take his Fox News show on the road and broadcast from Budapest while meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, giving a talk at an Orbán-sponsored forum and praising his far-right rule in Hungary like a conservative impersonator of Lincoln Steffens.
As my Washington Post colleague Ishaan Tharoor notes, “It’s one of the least surprising convergences on the planet.” Indeed, American conservatives have been touting Hungary for quite a few years now. Carlson’s visit has prompted a considerable outcry among an array of liberals and erstwhile conservatives. See, for starters, Jeet Heer, Jared Yates Sexton, Jonathan Chait, Zack Beauchamp, David French and Anne Applebaum.
To the National Review’s Michael Brendan Dougherty, someone who “has been a proponent of Orbán for years,” this fusillade of small-l liberal criticism is a doth-protest-too-much kind of situation: “I don’t think most people commenting on Hungary know what they’re talking about, and almost every foreign commentator is happy to be used by partisan actors in Hungary itself.”
Meh. There might be a grain of truth to that charge, but folks like Beauchamp make their living looking at the rest of the world. Applebaum won a few prizes for her books about the region, and when she writes, “Tucker Carlson is spending a week in Budapest in order to annoy Americans and everybody else who believes in the ideals of America: the rule of law, a free press, free elections, the conviction that democracy is preferable to autocracy,” she’s not wrong. Orbán has been quite candid on this point for quite some time, telling reporters that “liberal democratic states can’t remain globally competitive,” and that it is better to create “an illiberal new state” inspired by Russia and China.
I’d wager that I am more familiar with Hungary than most pundits. My wife’s family originated from there. I have spent time in Budapest, and, like Tyler Cowen, have fond memories of what the place used to be like. The same program that invited Carlson to speak asked me to come talk this fall. I won’t be going — I read smart political scientists such as Erin Jenne and R. Daniel Kelemen who know a heck of a lot more about Hungary and are even more concerned about its illiberal arc.
Conservatives are not enamored of Hungary because it represents a viable model of conservative political economy. Orbán’s much-vaunted, expensive efforts to increase the birthrate have yielded ephemeral, meager results; even Dougherty acknowledges the program’s aims to be “totally unachieved.”
The truth is that what conservatives admire about Hungary isn’t the policies, it’s the politics. Here is an illiberal leader who has used legal means to punish his enemies, rig the system in his favor and stay in power for more than a decade. That’s it, and those who believe something deeper is at work are fooling themselves. Conservative state power reinforcing itself is the appeal for folks like Carlson, who understand Hungary on the same superficial level as some of his critics.
In her essay on the matter, Applebaum gives Carlson a smidgen more credit: “I suspect that [Carlson], unlike some of the other right-wing fellow travelers, has not actually fallen for the Orbán con. But Carlson’s cynicism about America is so profound, and his nihilism is so overpowering, that he doesn’t care. If he can make people angry, he achieves his most important goal.”
Either way, the conservative intellectual effort to talk up Hungary says way more about the hollowness of conservative ideas than it does about some grand ideological crusade.