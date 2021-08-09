A 1990 incident when the Karchers’ personal attorney Andrew Puzder — Donald Trump’s first labor secretary nominee, who was not confirmed — ran the company showed how important a particular kind of capitalistic religious identity was for fast-food titans and their chains. Puzder faced calls to resign from the board of a Catholic college because of an ad campaign by Carl’s Jr. sister chain Hardee’s, featuring born-again hedonist Hugh Hefner and Playboy Playmates. His response to the criticism summed up the realities of his industry and the contradictions of Christian America: “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a beautiful woman in a bikini, eating a burger and washing a Bentley or a pickup truck or being in a hot tub,” Puzder told CNNMoney in 2015. “I think there’s probably nothing more American.”