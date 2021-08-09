Although formal procedures made no appeal to moral authority, they, too, were more likely to protect teachers than students. Disciplinarians could comply with vague standards of “reasonableness” even when their practices were nothing short of brutal. In 1971, a Texas boy was knocked unconscious for swearing at an administrator. Five years later, a teacher in Illinois shocked children with a cattle prod. In 1977, the Supreme Court upheld the legality of corporal punishment in a case where a Florida middle-schooler was struck 20 times with a paddle and had to be hospitalized. There are hundreds of similar cases, but unless school authorities acted with demonstrable malice or permanently injured a student, state and federal courts granted them legal immunity, making it difficult to secure convictions or even to bring charges. As recently as 2007, a circuit court ruled against a girl who was beaten bloody for missing the tardy bell.