The judge offered two main reasons she thought the cruise line was likely to succeed in making the case that the statute was unconstitutional: First, Florida was violating the “dormant Commerce Clause” of the Constitution, which prohibits states from discriminating against out-of-state actors or substantially burdening interstate commerce (in this case by making it hard for ships to visit ports that do require proof of vaccination). Second, and more strikingly, she argued that the Florida statute likely violates First Amendment protections of free speech.
As health law scholars, we think Florida’s attempt to prohibit cruise lines and other businesses from determining whether patrons are vaccinated and applying public health protections accordingly — a strategy that other states have also adopted — is wrongheaded. But we think the court’s use of the First Amendment to undercut Florida’s approach is also worrisome. The opinion by Judge Kathleen Williams extends a line of reasoning that conservative judges have used to undermine a range of public health protections and other governmental interests. In a dissenting opinion in a case that concluded that requiring Illinois public employees to financially support a union against their wishes violated employees’ speech rights, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan captured this trend well: She argued that the majority was “weaponizing the First Amendment, in a way that unleashes judges, now and in the future, to intervene in economic and regulatory policy.” We view Williams’s First Amendment reasoning as a further instance of “weaponization.”
The idea that the First Amendment might apply to vaccine requirements might seem surprising. The amendment regulates speech, not conduct. But Williams decided that the statute “regulates speech because it restricts the free flow of information,” specifically the sharing of vaccine documentation, between travelers and cruise lines.
The decision leans in part on a 2011 Supreme Court Case in which the justices surprised many by striking down a Vermont law that prohibited companies from selling data about the prescription practices of specific physicians. Drug companies sought to buy the information so they could target physicians for more intense marketing, but the State of Vermont wanted to protect physician independence and reduce the state’s spending on brand-name drugs. In challenging the statute, the companies claimed that buying data was a form of protected speech — and was permitted in other contexts, such as research. Meanwhile, the state claimed that if this was speech at all, it was commercial speech unrelated to the real purpose of the First Amendment, which protects political and expressive speech. The Supreme Court sided with the companies and gutted the statute.
In case after case, conservatives have found the First Amendment to be a handy tool for a deregulatory agenda. For example, in a 2017 case, the Supreme Court struck down a New York rule that prohibited businesses from adding a surcharge on credit card purchases. One might have thought this a straightforward economic regulation, but in the hands of the emboldened Supreme Court, the rule amounted to “regulating how [companies] communicated their prices.”
The weaponization of the First Amendment is the latest instance of (usually) conservative judges and justices striking down liberal legislation under dubious constitutional theories. In possibly the most notorious such case, Lochner v. New York (1905), the Supreme Court struck down a state law that limited the number of hours bakers could work — on the grounds that this interfered with Americans’ due-process rights to enter into any economic contract they like. While the result in the recent Florida case is “progressive” — in the sense that it promotes public health — its logic echoes those of other cases striking down sensible regulations using a far too muscular interpretation of the First Amendment.
Not only is the court’s approach to the First Amendment in this instance worrisome, but at the end of the day it may not really restrict Florida much. Florida can simply pass a new law that protects the unvaccinated from “discrimination” by businesses, regardless of how the vaccination status is determined — whether through documentation or by oral inquiry. Such a law would allow cruise lines to ask for any information about vaccination status that they desire, but would explicitly forbid them to act on passengers’ answers. The state could thereby avoid the direct regulation of speech while producing essentially the same policy result.
In the case before her, Williams could have granted the preliminary injunction solely on the basis of the dormant Commerce Clause argument, holding that Florida’s attempts to meddle with companies that operate nationwide and internationally undermines the national business system. However, unlike the approach leaning on the First Amendment, that reasoning might not reach other kinds of entities, such as local schools, that want to require vaccination but who do not have to deal with multiple state or countries’ laws.
The Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit will shortly, no doubt, hear this case. We hope the appeals court reins in the First Amendment analysis and avoids treating what Florida has done as a regulation of speech.
Like many in our field — and indeed, like many ordinary citizens in this country — we think that policies like Florida’s should be rejected. Cruise ships, universities and employers should be allowed to draw rational distinctions between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals — in some instances, barring the latter from being on their premises. But as much as we like the result of this decision, its reaching to use the First Amendment contributes to a legal trend that threatens the ability of government to enact sensible regulations across a range of subjects.