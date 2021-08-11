As health law scholars, we think Florida’s attempt to prohibit cruise lines and other businesses from determining whether patrons are vaccinated and applying public health protections accordingly — a strategy that other states have also adopted — is wrongheaded. But we think the court’s use of the First Amendment to undercut Florida’s approach is also worrisome. The opinion by Judge Kathleen Williams extends a line of reasoning that conservative judges have used to undermine a range of public health protections and other governmental interests. In a dissenting opinion in a case that concluded that requiring Illinois public employees to financially support a union against their wishes violated employees’ speech rights, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan captured this trend well: She argued that the majority was “weaponizing the First Amendment, in a way that unleashes judges, now and in the future, to intervene in economic and regulatory policy.” We view Williams’s First Amendment reasoning as a further instance of “weaponization.”