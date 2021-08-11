Cuomo stepped down fairly quickly and has acknowledged that this outcome is what accountability looks like. But what’s happening to him is making people feel beset and wary at work; if they are worried that their behavior might be misconstrued, or their words misunderstood, that their history might be deleteriously revisited, this is an opportunity for listening, for empathy and compassion. For men, it’s a chance to think about how women move through the world, on parallel but different tracks. For all of us, it’s a chance to consider how less powerful people feel, everywhere. It is a chance to revisit what it means to truly include people into institutional spaces, in a way that makes them feel valued and respected.