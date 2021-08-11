By the 19th century, there was an active debate among naturalists on the subject of whether people of different races attracted different species of lice. Charles Darwin was not a proponent of slavery — but that did not prevent him from asking the entomologist Henry Denny about whether human beings had different species of lice, which would demonstrate that not all people had a common evolutionary path. Denny had written that “some of the American Tribes” ate these “dainty morsels” as did the Hottentots of Africa. He told Darwin that South Americans’ hair was so filthy “as to render it unfit for the abode of even a louse.” Vermin were therefore incorporated into theories of social Darwinism.