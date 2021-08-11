Finally, some people feel ashamed and guilty because they think they should be feeling happy, when in fact they’re sad to be losing pandemic routines that were reducing their stress and that had come to matter to them. Lori Gottlieb, a Los-Angeles-based psychotherapist and author of the bestseller “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone,” told us: “During the pandemic, clients were saying things like, ‘I should feel depressed and anxious, but I like this slower pace.’ They liked taking walks in the middle of the day, spending more time with family than colleagues, and having more freedom to work on a schedule that suits their own patterns. A lot of these people were not expecting to be happier during the pandemic, but they were.” Now they feel pressure to tell other people how happy they are that things are — however haltingly — opening up.