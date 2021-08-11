Yet, while Americans’ lavish praise for Hungarians was sufficient to earn Stowe’s derision, most of them had, at most, a shallow devotion to the cause. In reality, few Americans in the 1850s had any desire to intervene in Eastern Europe. In a matter of months, newspapers and audiences grew weary of Kossuth and his speeches, and he and his wife left the country without money or U.S. military support. Americans’ interest in Hungary waned so quickly because they had use for the revolution mainly as a political weapon in their own fierce fights.