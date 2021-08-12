Officials routinely violated the civil rights of sex workers. In Chicago, from the 1910s through the 1930s, women arrested on suspicion of prostitution were subject to invasive and involuntary pretrial examinations for evidence of venereal disease, with infection treated as presumptive evidence of guilt. They were then detained without trial in “lock hospitals” to undergo painful and even poisonous treatments, such as mercury injections. Only after a term in the hospital — which could last anywhere between two weeks and two months — did female suspects have their day in court. In his 1933 study, “Vice in Chicago,” sociologist Walter Reckless noted that it was common knowledge that many judges “look upon this hospitalization as a sort of sentence.”