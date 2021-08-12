This confusion between the lay and technical uses of dominance might not matter if the two sides of life — the colloquial and the scientific — never met, but I study the behavior of dogs in human society, and there the consequences of confusion involving the term leads to real suffering for dogs and their people. Several of the most high-profile dog trainers active today, for example, would have you believe that you and your canine best friend are locked in battle for domination of your domicile. Television’s “Dog Whisperer,” Cesar Millan, insists that dog owners must always eat before their pooches. (No more late-night suppers for the human “pack leader.”) A misguided albeit harmless idea. The same cannot be said for some of the techniques recommended in one of the most popular dog training books of modern times, “How to Be Your Dog’s Best Friend,” by the Monks of New Skete. The monks’ idea of friendship includes convincing a recalcitrant canine that you are the boss by hitting a dog under the chin hard enough to elicit a yelp and jerking a seated dog off the ground by grabbing him by the scruff of the neck