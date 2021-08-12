On the grounds, there is also the African American Monument, erected at the turn of the 21st century, which hints at some of this history. A solitary panel, with depictions of Black men lining up to vote and two nameless Black legislators, stands as the only counternarrative of Reconstruction on the grounds. The 12 panels that comprise the monument are forced to bear the weight of the entire sweep of the African American experience in the state. Those who designed it most likely knew they would not have the opportunity to populate the grounds with dozens of statues as the monument builders of the previous century had done. And so the story of Reconstruction continues to speak only in whispers, while the counterrevolution that violently overthrew it dominates the landscape of the State House grounds.