Why is it bad news that academics are getting back to, you know, what they are paid to do? For many professors, the summer is the opportunity to focus monomaniacally on one’s research. Any professor ends the spring semester with an aspirational to-do list of articles, monographs and essays to write, revise, review and so forth. No academic actually completes their to-do list, and the coming of August is a stark reminder of our research shortcomings. The start of the semester inevitably means that one’s focus will be divided.
The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts has noticed some folks on social media observing the imminent start of the semester with a trace of anxiety. University of Denver professor Hilary Matfess tweeted, “At the risk of demonstrating exactly how behind I am this summer: recommendations [or] resources for first time professors teaching at the graduate level?” University of Glasgow lecturer Maha Rafi Atal similarly tweeted, “I wish there was more ‘advice for your first year in a faculty job’ type content.”
Queries like these take me back to my first day as an assistant professor, and my very first lecture. I introduced myself and started going over my syllabus. Soon I noticed that my students were starting to take notes. My interior monologue was, “Holy cow, they’re writing down what I’m saying! This is amazing!”
So, my first piece of advice to new profs is not to panic. You might be suffering from impostor syndrome, but the good news is that your students will not be aware of this. They will assume, logically, that if you are the prof, you probably know an awful lot about the course matter. So do not fret that your students are appraising you skeptically. They are not.
Relatedly, if a student asks you something and you do not know the answer, do not be afraid to say, “I don’t know, but I will next class.” One way that students will question your competence is if you try to bluff your way through an answer with confident-but-wrong answers.
My second piece of advice to new professors at research institutions is to prioritize teaching in your first year. This will sound counterintuitive to tenure-track faculty who are keenly aware that “publish or perish” is real.
The logic here is simple: Good course preps involve massive upfront fixed costs and pretty minimal costs in successive years; bad course preps require a heavier lift each year as you try to recover from initial mistakes. If you prioritize the material and the pedagogy in your first year, your teaching will be on a sufficiently solid trajectory to prioritize research for the rest of your tenure-track years.
Some other, shorter pieces of advice:
- Figure out in advance what you want your students to call you. You can read my advice on that question here.
- Try to have at least one graded assignment due in the first half of the course. Students start to get antsy without some measure of their performance by the halfway mark.
- Try to return graded work relatively quickly (within a week of it being handed in).
- Find your rabbis — the senior people in your department or school who are plugged into the culture of the place and seem like decent human beings.
- As an exercise, try not speaking at your first few faculty meetings. Just observe and take field notes.
- Always be polite to staff, even if they make a mistake. A bad relationship with staff and administrative assistants is a surefire way to torpedo your quality of life.
- Finally, have fun! You are being paid to think and then tell young people what you think and then grade them on what they think. That’s kind of amazing. Enjoy the opportunity!