In response, these media gatekeepers often served up four different archetypes of White men as barbecue’s “go to” experts. The first was the “Bubba,” someone who exuded a rural, working class vibe. Next was the barbecue competition “circuit guy” equipped with expensive gear, syringes and trophies. He was joined by the “urban hipster,” adorned with glasses, tattoos, piercings and interesting facial hair. The last group of experts were the “Toques who Smoke.” These were fine dining chefs, many classically trained, who had gotten into barbecue as it became a hotter and hotter culinary area. These four barbecue archetypes reached stratospheric levels of celebrity thanks to focused and sustained media attention. Missing from the coverage, however, were the Black barbecue pros, many of whom had contributed so significantly to the tradition and the craft.