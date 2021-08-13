As part of this deepening partnership, in 1946, Harvey Firestone Jr. pledged $250,000 to establish an American institute for research in tropical medicine as a memorial to his father’s commitment to the welfare and “well-being” of the Liberian people. Yet, his pledge belied worker conditions on the plantations, where housing and health care for White management and Black laborers were segregated, and medical surveillance and drug testing of workers was routine. Such conditions provided a clear indication that Firestone’s concerns were less focused on the well-being of Liberians and more on company profits. Although the company provided workers free medical care, strikes that shut down Firestone operations off and on for more than a decade throughout the 1950s were symptomatic of the harsh treatment laborers endured.