In May, during that blissful window when rising vaccine numbers made things seem almost normal, I visited family in Connecticut. One afternoon, we took a tour of places that marked the area’s participation in the slave trade, part of an educational project centered on undoing the popular myth that the Northeast was filled with nothing but morally superior upstanding abolitionists. All of us found it fascinating and important, but the leader of the tour kept addressing me when he spoke. His eyes found mine whenever he talked about the role of the South. He seemed oddly defensive when I asked a question. At some point, my aunt buttonholed me to explain in a whisper, “I’m so sorry, I told him you were from Texas, but I didn’t say Austin.”