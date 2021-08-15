Ditto for Jews, who were less likely to contract fatal illnesses than most other ethnic groups. But that did not prevent Ross from denouncing them as vectors for disease, thanks to their allegedly inherent frailties. “On the physical side the Hebrews are the polar opposite of our pioneer breed,” Ross wrote. “Not only are they undersized and weak muscled, but they shun bodily activity and are exceedingly sensitive to pain.” The point of these observations wasn’t to uphold public health, but to disparage entire ethnic communities that were seen as inferior.