The history of the Vietnam War suggests that this question will endure long beyond the U.S. evacuation. About 130,000 South Vietnamese evacuated alongside U.S. personnel in April 1975, and 20 years later, more than 1 million had resettled in the United States, in addition to hundreds of thousands of Laotians and Cambodians. Estimates are that tens of thousands of Afghans supported the United States in the war in Afghanistan, and the United States has allocated some 26,500 Special Immigrant Visas for them. However, it is unclear how many people the United States ultimately would be willing to resettle. Refugee admissions stood at historic lows last year, and amid pervasive anti-refugee sentiment, the Biden administration only raised the cap to 62,500 for this fiscal year. Revisiting the history of Vietnam points to the possibility that Americans may find common cause in support of refugee resettlement, even in the wake of an unpopular war and during times of intense partisanship.