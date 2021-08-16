Other reformers are using evidence to educate and support employers to adopt inclusive hiring policies, so they assess applicants on skills, not stereotypes. As a result of these and other efforts, some of the country’s largest companies, like JPMorgan Chase, have hired thousands of employees with criminal backgrounds, opening essential opportunities for economic success. This is how, as CEO Jamie Dimon puts it, we can “expand the number of people we hire to ensure we get the best talent.” Meanwhile, thanks to a “Ban the Box” movement powered by formerly incarcerated advocates, many states now prohibit employers from screening for criminal records on job applications.