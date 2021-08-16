The lesson of Vietnam — and Afghanistan — is that the United States can’t win wars for nations with weak governments battling against internal turmoil and external threats. Absent total war — with zero regard for civilian body counts — victory requires the construction of indigenous militaries that can survive without the United States in service of governments that are worthy of their people’s sacrifice. Whether the United States can parachute in and build such militaries and governments is an open question, but one thing is certain: At the very least, doing so would require U.S. politicians of better understanding and then explaining the need and rationale for an open-ended military effort. After all, how many Americans can offer an explanation for why the United States should have remained in Afghanistan?