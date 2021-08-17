1975 was the nadir of U.S. foreign policy during the Cold War. One of the aftermaths of that debacle was that the national security system endeavored to learn from its mistakes. The U.S. military turned away from conscription to become an all-volunteer force. The intelligence community, prompted by Congress, established stronger rules and limits on what it could do and where it could do it. Elected officials and civilian policymakers took efforts to avoid the mistakes of the past. At the start of every subsequent military intervention, someone asked, “Will this be another Vietnam?”