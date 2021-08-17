As it turns out, Vietnam mistakenly encouraged the Soviet Union to expand its foreign policy ambitions, leading to disastrous interventions in Afghanistan and Poland that ultimately led to its demise. Meanwhile, the United States recovered, won the Cold War and experienced a second wave of hegemony.
Full-spectrum policy failures like Vietnam or Afghanistan are not just an end — they can be a beginning, provided that the system learns from its mistakes and minimizes the damage to collateral interests.
What can the United States do to ensure that the failure of Afghanistan follows the same productive arc as Vietnam? There are two principal steps. The first is to admit Afghans into the country who have assisted the United States over its 20-year engagement in Afghanistan. The second is to create authoritative commissions dedicated to finding out how the policy got derailed.
Let’s start with the Afghans. The United States has a military presence in a lot of countries, and those bases do not function well without support from the local populace. As I type this, there is chaos at Kabul airport, where locals are trying to get visas to enter the country they risked their lives to aid.
As was the case with the South Vietnamese after 1975, the U.S. government owes it to these Afghans to bring them to the United States via Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs). My Post colleague Josh Rogin is correct when he writes, “Right now, the No. 1 job of the U.S. government and the roughly 7,000 U.S. troops in or on their way to Kabul must be to rescue American citizens first and then all the Afghans who risked their lives based on America’s promise of safety.”
In a joint statement by the Pentagon and State Department, U.S. officials pledged to “accelerate the evacuation of thousands of Afghans eligible for U.S. Special Immigrant Visas.” Even if the Taliban has issues with this, the United States still has military and nonmilitary levers to facilitate their departure.
Unfortunately, this is an area where the United States has had an appalling track record in recent years:
If the Biden administration is serious about its pledge that America is back, it has to demonstrate that those who aid the United States will be shown the same loyalty that they displayed in risking life and limb.
As for policy, lessons need to be learned.
I am! This could be more difficult now than was the case in Vietnam. The country is simply more polarized now, and as Kenneth Schultz has noted, polarization makes policy learning more difficult. When both sides cannot even agree on the facts of the case, much less the interpretation of those facts, learning is hard.
Schultz offers Iraq as an example of the failure to learn. But Afghanistan is not Iraq. The original decision to invade in fall 2001 was supported by almost the entire spectrum of the American polity. As President Biden has noted multiple times, two Republican and two Democratic presidents have overseen the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan. Both parties, as well as the national security establishment, are culpable in what happened there.
The Washington Post’s Afghanistan Papers project was a solid first step in the process of figuring out what happened. A bipartisan commission, chaired by officials possessing some foreign policy stature (say, Bob Corker, Russell Feingold and Tom Shannon) and run by staff of the same caliber as the 9/11 Commission, would be the logical next step.
Nothing can stop the debacle that observers have witnessed over the past week. But something can be done to ensure that the situation will not get worse for Afghans who have helped the United States, and to avoid such debacles in the future.