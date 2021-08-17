In choosing to withdraw U.S. forces from the country by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, Biden merely completed the job initiated by President George W. Bush and his successors: converting the war on terror from a conventional military venture to a global operation conducted by such methods as drone strikes, special-operations raids and standoff missiles.
True, Bush allowed troop deployments to rise in Afghanistan across his two terms even as he turned to a yet more misbegotten war in Iraq: A force of some 2,500 in December 2001 had risen to 25,000 by December 2007. Still, Iraq remained the Bush administration’s priority, and Bush began experimenting with drones to prosecute the Afghanistan conflict and in borderlands just beyond.
Once in office, Obama — following the advice of counterinsurgent war specialists — attempted a “surge,” briefly bringing the total number of troops to 100,000. But by his second term, Obama had resolved to withdraw entirely, and rapidly downsized the force: He even announced, on Dec. 28, 2014, that “our combat mission in Afghanistan is ending and the longest war in American history is coming to a responsible conclusion.” But the missile and bomb strikes continued, as The Washington Post’s Craig Whitlock has written — some 2,284 in 2015 and 2016 alone. Even as Obama insisted that Americans were serving only in “noncombat” roles as trainers and advisers, they were taking part in raids on al-Qaeda and “associated forces,” which could include the Taliban.
Obama also expanded Bush’s light- and no-footprint drone and Special Forces war in a host of new places. As the surge rose and fell in Afghanistan, Obama sent drones and Special Forces in growing number to a long list of places — beyond the Pakistan borderlands, to Somalia, Yemen and elsewhere in what were in effect new wars. Approving 10 times as many drone strikes as the roughly 60 under Bush’s watch, Obama also oversaw a pivot to set records every year in the number of countries where small teams of American Special Forces visited, from around 75 of the world’s countries in 2010 to a whopping 138 six years later.
Obama eventually reversed himself on the idea of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan and left about 8,400 in place when he departed office (still a paltry number, given the country’s size). It was left to Biden and Donald Trump — the latter thwarted by bureaucratic resistance (and his own incompetence and indecisiveness) — to finish the task of withdrawal.
By this year, a rump force of only 2,500-3,500 troops remained. The alarming speed of the collapse of the Afghan government by no means implies that America could have snatched “victory” — whatever that means in this context — from the jaws of its humbling defeat by leaving those troops in place. Trump had inked a deal calling for their exit. Had Biden reneged, no one knows how long the rump force could have propped up the friendly government in Kabul.
Biden’s withdrawal of those final few thousand troops is clearly significant. But setting aside the self-regarding American conversation of today — across mainstream media, Twitter and the like — about where and when “we” went wrong in our attempt to free Afghanistan, we should recognize that their departure in no way extricates America from its ongoing, metastasizing war on terror. Biden himself has used the phrase “the forever war” to refer to the American military deployment in Afghanistan. (“It is time to end the forever war,” he said in April, speaking of a withdrawal of troops from that country.) But that phrase is better used to describe the expansive American commitment to deploy force, at will, across the globe in the name of fighting terror, which is by no means ending. In his extraordinary speech defending his actions Monday, Biden made this very clear, distinguishing the “counterterrorism” the United States reserves the right to conduct from the “counterinsurgency or nation-building” it is giving up.
The growing engagements since Sept. 11, 2001, expanded through time and across space precisely by bleeding beyond America’s first immediate incursion in Afghanistan. And the legal authorities, military practices and political culture that went along with this development outlive the departure of troops from that one country. Indeed, the return of Taliban rule cements America’s long-standing shift to a counterterror strategy abjuring a heavy-footprint presence and relying on light-footprint Special Forces and no-footprint drones (and other long-distance weaponry).
Biden administration officials had promised that such an approach would work in Afghanistan after the military’s official departure, by securing drone basing rights close to Afghanistan. Reporting suggests that the CIA is looking for somewhat more distant alternatives, too, stationing MQ-9 Reaper drones in the Persian Gulf region for both reconnaissance and strikes. As far back as 2019, Antony Blinken — now secretary of state — promised on a podcast to “cut the cord” with Afghanistan in favor of a new approach that would replace “large-scale open-ended deployment” with “discrete, small-scale, sustainable operations, maybe led by Special Forces,” paying deadly visits whenever necessary.
In other words, the United States has not abjured the use of military strikes in Afghanistan. Precisely because the rationale for force of propping up a government has evaporated, that of interdicting terror has intensified. When threats start to emanate from Afghanistan (or are seen to do so), there is no doubt that Biden and his successors will act, just as his predecessors have been doing there and elsewhere for years.
Beyond the genuine costs and humanitarian consequences of the fall of Kabul, which are not to be underestimated, a continuing reality is even scarier. It is that — setting aside the number of troops in Afghanistan at any given moment — the United States has over the last two decades created a truly all-embracing and endless war that knows few geographic bounds. Current events are likely only make that choice even more permanent.