Biden’s withdrawal of those final few thousand troops is clearly significant. But setting aside the self-regarding American conversation of today — across mainstream media, Twitter and the like — about where and when “we” went wrong in our attempt to free Afghanistan, we should recognize that their departure in no way extricates America from its ongoing, metastasizing war on terror. Biden himself has used the phrase “the forever war” to refer to the American military deployment in Afghanistan. (“It is time to end the forever war,” he said in April, speaking of a withdrawal of troops from that country.) But that phrase is better used to describe the expansive American commitment to deploy force, at will, across the globe in the name of fighting terror, which is by no means ending. In his extraordinary speech defending his actions Monday, Biden made this very clear, distinguishing the “counterterrorism” the United States reserves the right to conduct from the “counterinsurgency or nation-building” it is giving up.