The work is preliminary: It involved just one patient, required dozens of sessions to train the system, made use of a vocabulary of only 50 words, and was only about 50 percent accurate. But this technology, already a breakthrough, will only improve. These neuroprosthetics will increasingly replace broken connections in the brain, spinal cord and nerves, which will allow people to walk, hold objects and even speak again. Although Facebook has announced that it will stop funding brain-machine interfaces for the time being because it anticipates that the technology is a long way from commercial use, company representatives have expressed optimism that such devices will eventually be feasible. In addition, Facebook is continuing to develop neuroprosthetics that will connect computers to other parts of the nervous system, for example by detecting electrical signals from muscle twitches. Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s Neuralink, which is funded in part by Google Ventures, is developing a brain implant that will transmit electrical signals from the surface of the brain via USB-C port and Bluetooth to smartphones and other devices. Musk has called it “a Fitbit for your skull.” Peter Thiel has backed a rival neuroprosthetics firm, Blackrock Neurotech.