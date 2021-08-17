Even as the armchair commentariat were offering theories on how the war could have been won, the soldiers and civilians who experienced the Vietnam War personally were reckoning with the trauma of war and defeat. They asked themselves hard questions with few easy answers. Was my sacrifice worth the costs? Did the death, destruction and dislocation facilitate any better state of peace? Popular culture complicated these personal explorations — while usually ignoring Vietnamese voices — by either stigmatizing veterans’ mental health, as in Martin Scorcese’s “Taxi Driver,” or engaging in revenge fantasies like George P. Cosmatos’s “Rambo: First Blood Part II.”