While we watch the images of people attempting to flee Afghanistan, many have felt compelled to comment that there appears to be a disproportionate number of men, compared to women. Unfortunately, it is often the case that the men are the ones leaving, but the reasons for this are deeply rooted and complex. It is not true, for example, as some have claimed, that men are largely simply “abandoning” women. More likely, as has been seen in other refugee contexts, it is that they are setting things in motion to try to help women and children reach safety in the future.