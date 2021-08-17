While we watch the images of people attempting to flee Afghanistan, many have felt compelled to comment that there appears to be a disproportionate number of men, compared to women. Unfortunately, it is often the case that the men are the ones leaving, but the reasons for this are deeply rooted and complex. It is not true, for example, as some have claimed, that men are largely simply “abandoning” women. More likely, as has been seen in other refugee contexts, it is that they are setting things in motion to try to help women and children reach safety in the future.
Globally, about half of all displaced individuals are women. Being a refugee is not an option freely available to many people, though. To put this into context, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, there are now approximately 82.4 million forcibly displaced people in the world, of whom only 26.4 million are classified as refugees, compared with 48 million who are termed “internally displaced persons.” Becoming a refugee involves crossing an international border, among other things. This takes money and can be a dangerous and arduous journey. For many families, the cost is just too much.
Instead of everyone being able to flee, then, the most practical option for some families, if not perfect by any stretch, is to pool resources or incur large debts to pay for one person to make the journey to a potentially safe country, where they can then seek asylum, work and bring others over. Gender inequalities, particularly in Afghanistan, often mean that it is younger men who are sent to support the families they have had to leave.
For years, Afghan women have faced discrimination and marginalization, both of which are liable to increase again with the Taliban in charge. This means that many have been unable to build up the necessary reserves, or find access to routes, that are needed to flee the country. They become reliant on male family members being able to do so and bring them across in the future through such legal mechanisms as “family reunification.”
Gender inequalities are rooted in the refugee system. Even the 1951 Refugee Convention, which sets out the terms for who can be called a refugee and defines their rights, uses gendered terms such as “him” and “he,” rather than more inclusive terms such as “they” and “them,” in describing people in the system.
While women make up half of all displaced persons, the numbers drop significantly the farther away from the country of origin asylum seekers head. Longer, more dangerous journeys not only have increased risks for women — particularly of abuse, kidnapping and enslavement — but they also cost more.
None of this makes the disproportionate number of women left behind right. It is undeniable that women often face the most difficult and traumatic effects of a conflict and do need protection and asylum. However, for families who have very little already and are desperate to find any way they can to provide safety for their loved ones, having men go first may seem like the best chance in a situation where there are no good options.
To put this another way, 73 percent of the world’s refugees remain in neighboring countries, and 86 percent are hosted in developing countries. While not universal, this trend tends to mean that they are in countries where women are further marginalized, denied certain rights and unable to earn enough to continue with their flight. They become trapped in conditions where they are in constant danger of attacks and abuse.
When families see a chance to ensure that they may be able to reach safer countries, where they are less likely to face these issues, they are likely to take that chance. It is not a perfect solution, but until we combat the gender inequalities and dangers posed to women at the root of this, it can for some be the preferable outcome — the outcome that provides the best chance of safety for everyone.
Rather than highlighting the lack of women on flights, we need to be look at the underlying reasons. With the Taliban in control of Afghanistan, women are at even more risk, but fleeing alone also presents risks. Condemning the men on the flights plays into the hands of those who claim that refugees coming to developed countries are all “young men of fighting age” — a way of denying them asylum.
The inevitable impact of that is that more people, women as well as men, are denied the opportunity of safety — and more families risk being abandoned without hope, left to the mercy of the Taliban.