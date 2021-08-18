In anticipation of potential protestations that using humanitarian parole is unrealistic and dangerous, there is this: We have done it before. Parole was the main tool of choice to quickly evacuate around 130,000 Vietnamese refugees in the immediate aftermath of the fall of Saigon in April 1975. U.S. officials tried to prioritize people who’d had some involvement with the war effort, but ultimately anyone fleeing the encroaching North Vietnamese could qualify. Officials weren’t really looking at people’s circumstances case-by-case; there wasn’t the time nor really the inclination, as they felt responsible for the unfolding catastrophe in its totality. The parole evacuations were a stopgap on the way to more formal programs, through which eventually hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese immigrated to the United States.