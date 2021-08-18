By gardening, I am talking about George P. Shultz’s meaning of the term. In his memoir, “Turmoil and Triumph,” Shultz emphasized the importance of tending to allies to avoid the emergence of friction: “From all my former experience, I appreciated how important it was to see people on their own turf, where they feel at home and where you meet the people with whom they work. I call this kind of work ‘gardening,’ and it is one of the most underrated aspects of diplomacy. The way to keep weeds from overwhelming you is to deal with them constantly and in their early stages.” To extend the idea even further, looping in allies before decisions are implemented is a way of signaling the importance of the relationship.