Childhood institutionalization certainly marked Curt’s and Bob’s lives. Curt ran away from Chilocco in 1935. For decades he harbored anger, feeling that his mother had abandoned them. Curt survived Chilocco, the Depression’s hobo road and World War II to marry our mom, Marilyn, and raise two daughters. Bob was expelled from Chilocco in 1928 for “incorrigibility” — petty thievery, mostly of food. Chilocco boys and girls were always hungry. Bob bounced in and out of reformatories until 1937, when he was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in the Kansas state penitentiary. He had stolen $30 worth of groceries from an institution, the Wichita Children’s Home, where his mother worked sporadically in the laundry. Bob died in 1938. Individual histories like Bob’s and Curt’s document the real consequences of violent policies that benefited the United States as it claimed 2 billion acres of land.