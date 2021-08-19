In the view of many school reformers, the dearth of professional expertise in rural schools contributed to the “rural-life problem,” that is, the cityward migration of rural youths and the erosion of the rural community. “The whole rural-life problem has now become too complex to be solved by local effort alone, and nothing short of a reorganization of rural education, along good educational and administrative lines, will meet the needs of the present and of the future.” For Cubberley, professionally trained administrators could bring urban-type schools to the country and prevent folks from ever leaving home.