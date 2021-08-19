It may seem obvious, but to gain protection under Section 504 or the ADA, one needs to have a disability, meaning a physical or mental impairment. This means that the ADA could not be used to protect students who are simply too young to be legally vaccinated — even though those students also may be at risk from unmasked students. It is tempting to try to extend the ADA to cover such students, but stretching the law beyond its proper use could create alienation and a backlash against the concept of disability rights. We fervently believe that all children deserve protection from the spread of communicable disease by simple means such as masking and distancing, but the ADA is not the appropriate legal method to provide this relief to all.