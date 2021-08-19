As European states continued to liberalize their abortion laws, and the United Kingdom passed the Abortion Act of 1967, American feminists argued for women’s right to decide whether to bear a child free from government intrusion. In 1973, the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade affirmed that the right to privacy was “broad enough to encompass a woman’s decision whether to terminate her pregnancy.” The court extended the right to choose abortion until the fetus was viable outside of the womb in the third trimester, and providers were free to practice medicine to help them. Nineteen years later, the court reaffirmed the basic right to an abortion in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, adding that defining “one’s own concept of existence, of meaning, of the universe, and the mystery of life” is at the heart of freedom and had to be protected.