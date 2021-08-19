But the near-eradication of many of these diseases within the United States, the nascent environmentalist movement and growing distrust in the U.S. government following the Vietnam War reinvigorated the anti-vaccination movement in United States, which dated back to the late 19th century. On the matter of civil liberties and informed consent, this movement found itself at odds with the Supreme Court, which had upheld vaccine requirements in 1905 in Jacobson v. Massachusetts. The court explained that “Society based on the rule that each one is a law unto himself would soon be confronted with disorder and anarchy. Real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.” In sum, U.S. states and other government entities could compel vaccination for the public good, but states were free to develop their own laws individually.