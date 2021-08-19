It is not.
It is a mandate supported by more than 200 years of history — and one that is integral to maintaining military readiness.
In 1775, smallpox and the British army both threatened the Continental Army. In danger from the British, civilians fled Boston in the middle of a smallpox epidemic and intermingled with Continental troops, putting them at risk. The soldiers, in turn, used a 70-year-old remedy, inoculation, to get immunity through a milder form of the disease. The Continental Army’s commander, George Washington, had opposed this practice. Washington had barely survived smallpox he contracted in Barbados when he was a young man, and he feared the disease would render the army ineffective.
But that winter, Washington changed his mind. By November of 1775, smallpox had debilitated Maj. Gen. Richard Montgomery’s army in his failed Quebec campaign. As the Continental Army entered winter quarters in Monmouth and Valley Forge, Washington consulted with his surgeon, William Shippen, and decided in February 1777 to inoculate the entire army. With this decision, the Continental Army became the first inoculated by command order. Washington’s decision ensured his army’s health; the birth of the United States was founded upon inoculation.
Though Washington’s order set the precedent, Secretary of War William Eustis was the first to mandate vaccination when, in 1812, he ordered the entire U.S. Army vaccinated against smallpox.
Vaccination of military personnel became more logistically viable in the late 19th century because of greater supplies of vaccines resulting from state requirements to immunize public school children. The practice also became more prominent thanks to U.S. military deployments to the Caribbean, the Pacific and South America, where it facilitated the growth of the American empire. In these places, the military encountered, among other diseases, malaria, diphtheria, typhoid and yellow fever and suffered casualties from them. In many cases, these deaths far exceeded those inflicted by munitions. The U.S. military needed medical answers to remain operational.
In response, the U.S. military medical departments built off the work of Carlos Finlay, a Cuban physician who had correctly identified the mosquito as the primary vector of disease. Using Finlay’s research, Maj. Walter Reed deployed to Cuba during the Spanish-American War to study U.S. Army encampments. Reed’s investigation identified multiple culprits for disease transmission in Cuba, and he proposed improvements to sanitation — especially to the removal of sewage — and the elimination of standing pools of water, which were breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Building on Reed’s success, Col. William Gorgas enacted sanitation programs in Panama, which significantly reduced incidence of typhoid, yellow fever and malaria among service members and civilians alike.
But improvements in sanitation were no substitution for vaccination, because of the risk of lapses. Maj. Frederick Russell was assigned the task of developing the typhoid vaccine in 1908. In 1911 immunization was made compulsory for a division serving in Texas and later, for the entire Army, and in 1912, for all recruits.
Though military necessity and logistical means did much to improve disease prevention in the U.S. military, the blossoming of medical knowledge and scientific discovery in the 20th century were also vital to producing future vaccinations. When the U.S. military deployed in World War I, it did so with ineffective treatments against the 1918 influenza pandemic. Though some suspected a pathogen smaller than bacteria drove the pandemic, the technology did not yet exist to see the virus. The German electrical engineer Ernst Ruka invented the electron microscope in the 1930s, and by 1940 the U.S. military had the beginnings of a flu vaccine.
By the 1970s, many children’s diseases were on the run. From the 1920s through the 1970s, vaccines were invented and became commercially available for mumps, measles, rubella, polio, haemophilus influenzae Type B, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and pneumococcal disease.
But the near-eradication of many of these diseases within the United States, the nascent environmentalist movement and growing distrust in the U.S. government following the Vietnam War reinvigorated the anti-vaccination movement in United States, which dated back to the late 19th century. On the matter of civil liberties and informed consent, this movement found itself at odds with the Supreme Court, which had upheld vaccine requirements in 1905 in Jacobson v. Massachusetts. The court explained that “Society based on the rule that each one is a law unto himself would soon be confronted with disorder and anarchy. Real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.” In sum, U.S. states and other government entities could compel vaccination for the public good, but states were free to develop their own laws individually.
In the 1980s, the military responded to this growing anti-vaccination movement by standardizing its vaccination schedule for inductees and opting to require further vaccinations based upon global deployments. Currently, as part of initial entry training, service members are mandated to receive chickenpox; hepatitis A; hepatitis B; seasonal influenza; mumps, measles and rubella; polio; diphtheria; tetanus; and pertussis vaccinations.
Saddam Hussein’s history of deploying bioweapons loomed large as the U.S. prepared for military operations in Kuwait and Iraq from 1990 to 1991. The Defense Department quickly administered an anthrax vaccine to its service members. Yet adverse reactions and the arrival of Gulf War syndrome (a multitude of medically unexplainable conditions following service in the war) led to questions on the nature of informed consent, the protection of civil liberties and military careers for those who opposed taking the vaccine and of the relationship between military necessity and the Food and Drug Administration’s lengthy vaccine-approval process. A federal court ruled that for the Defense Department to compel vaccination, the vaccine needed prior FDA approval absent a presidential order.
That explains Austin’s commitment to seeking such an order from Biden.
Austin is a retired four-star Army general and a former commander of U.S. Central Command. Career officers like Austin spend a significant portion of their professional military education reconciling the relationship between “offense” and “defense” in war. They are taught to capture and maintain offensive capability. A military force on the defensive is restricted in its movement; its options are limited. By contrast, the force on offense controls the power to act and dictates the terms of battle to the enemy.
Mandating coronavirus vaccination for service members is the equivalent of seizing the offensive from a disease that has dictated much to the U.S. military through 2020 and 2021.
The defense secretary’s duty as the principal defense policymaker and adviser to the president is to set policies that maintain the readiness of all military service members. In mandating coronavirus vaccination for them, the secretary not only fulfills his charge but joins a far older, and more storied, military tradition.